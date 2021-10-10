Butterfly-inspired collection ni Michael Cinco, bumida sa Paris fashion week

PARIS - Bumida ang collection ng world-renowned fashion designer na si Michael Cinco sa Paris fashion week. Elegante, mabusisi ang disenyo at crystal studded ang mga inirampang koleksyon ni Cinco sa fashion capital ng mundo.

Ang Michael Cinco Dubai brand ang grand finale sa show na kinabibilangan ng labing-lima pang international fashion line. Hangang-hanga ang lahat maging ang ilang designer at mga modelo.

“Oh my goodness, it felt amazing. This is beautiful, I feel like a princess. I love it,” sabi ni Valerie Ehimhen, Los Angeles -based fashion model.

Nagniningning ang kolekyon ni Cinco na puno ng Swarovzki crystals at French pailettes. Ito ang tatak ng Chrysalis o butterfly- inspired spring and summer collection ni Cinco.

“This is my second time to showcase in the Paris Fashion Week and I am very happy. It’s inspired by Chrysalis. For me it is a new beginning, most of the collection is inspired by butterflies- how a caterpillar evolved into a beautiful butterfly. We are now in a new beginning in this world after the pandemic and we are ‘out there’ again. I am just so happy, inspired anew and artistic again,” sabi ni Michael Cinco, world renowned Pinoy fashion designer.

Pinoy designs ang ipinamalas sa runway na inorganisa ng Paris City Fashion Week at ginanap sa American Cathedral.

Makapigil hininga at glamoroso rin ang futuristic collection ng Milan-based Pinay na si Chona Bacaoco.

Tinawag na Pluto, ang bagong fashion line ng MM Milano brand na hango sa 14-year old talent na si Pluto Ernsberger.

Si Bacaoco rin ang in-charge sa production ng fashion show nila Cinco sa Paris Fashion Week.

Nagsimula ang collaboration nila ni Cinco noong 2019.

“The first ever launching of Michael Cinco’s children’s collection and teens was from our agency. The kids and teens were from us. So we flew to Dubai,” sabi ni Chona Bacaoco, founder ng MM MILANO.

“I have known Chona for a long time. I am very happy she invited me to be part of this fashion show,” sabi ni Cinco.

Proud din ang Paris-based make-up artists na si Suzette Riego na makatrabaho sina Cinco at Bacaoco.

“Hindi matutumbasan yung nakapagtrabaho ka ulit after pandemic. Iba yung experience 'pag Pinoy, nakaka-proud lalo at ganito kaganda ang collection. Iba ang Pinoy,” sabi ni Suzette Riego, hair and make-up artist.

(Mula sa ulat ni Marilyn Rayray kasama si Maan Rivera sa Paris, France)