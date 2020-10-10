Magalong aide tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA— The executive assistant of contact-tracing czar and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong tested positive for COVID-19, the city's Public Information Office said Saturday.

The city’s PIO shared Doy Tabilog’s Facebook message praying for protection for COVID-19 patients, their families, and frontliners.

Tabilog also urged his officemates and people who he met from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3 to consult their doctor if they show symptoms.

He said a relative was hospitalized and tested positive on Oct. 4.

Despite a negative test on Oct. 1, Tabilog shared that a swab test done on Oct. 6 showed that he was also positive for the virus.

He also apologized for the inconvenience that this may cause his close contacts.

The post, however, did not mention if the mayor was also exposed.



Magalong was named as the country's contact tracing czar in July after Baguio City was hailed by the national government for its best practice in contact tracing in light of the pandemic.