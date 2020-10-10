Indonesian tagged as suicide bomber, 2 others nabbed in Sulu: military

A vest rigged with pipe bombs and other improvised explosive device components were seized from the suspects. Photo courtesy of Joint Task Force Sulu

MANILA— An Indonesian female alleged to be a suicide bomber was arrested along with two other women in Jolo, Sulu, early Saturday morning, the military said.

The Armed Forces Western Mindanao Command said Joint Task Force Sulu and other local and national law enforcement agencies arrested the terror suspect in Barangay San Raymundo in Jolo.

The suspect was apprehended along with two others: the wife of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Ben Tatoo and wife of ASG member Jahid Jam. ABS-CBN News is not naming those arrested as the military earlier said they were minors.

They were arrested as operatives were serving a search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Jolo inside a house believed to be owned by Tatoo in Barangay San Raymundo.

Among items seized from the suspects were a vest rigged with pipe bombs and other improvised explosive device (IED) components.

Brig. Gen. William Gonzales, commander of JTF Sulu, said the military has been pursuing foreign terrorist suicide bombers in the province since the twin bombings in Jolo town last August 24, 2020.

At least 15 were killed while dozens others were wounded in the blasts.

The suspected suicide bomber was "first on our list since we have received intelligence reports that she is going to conduct suicide bombing after the death of her husband, Andi Baso, an Indonesian foreign terrorist who was reportedly neutralized during an encounter last August 29, 2020 with two Scout Ranger Battalions under 1102nd Brigade in Patikul, Sulu,” Gonzales said.

She is believed to be the daughter of the Indonesian couple behind the twin suicide bombing in Jolo Cathedral in January 27, 2019, where at least 20 people were killed.

The three suspects are now detained at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit of the Sulu Police Provincial Office.