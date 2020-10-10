Ilang bahagi ng Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center isinara

Photo courtesy of the Provincial Information Center.

DIPOLOG CITY — Isinara simula Sabado ang ilang bahagi ng Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center matapos magpositibo ang tatlo sa kanilang empleyado sa COVID-19.

Batay ito sa inilabas na memorandum order ng ospital para magbigay daan sa isasagawang disinfection.

Ayon kay Dr. Esmeralda Nadela, provincial health officer ng Zamboanga del Norte, tatlo sa mga empleyado nito ang nagpositibo sa kanilang RT-PCR test habang 15 naman ang may close contact sa kanila.

“In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 suspect and positive (patients) admitted in our hospital that include three of our employees and 15 of our hospital staff who are close contacts of the confirmed positive [cases who] are currently quarantined, the hospital will undergo disinfection,” sabi ni Dr. Nadela.

Nasa 12 bahagi ng ospital ang isasara kabilang ang Dialysis Clinic, Emergency Room, Delivery Room, Operating Room, Out-Patient Department, Other Special Areas (ICU, NICU, PACU), Laboratory Unit, CT Scan/Radiology Complex, Other Ancillary Services at lahat ng mga Nurses Stations.

Wala munang hemodialysis hanggang sa Oktubre 13 at hindi rin tatanggap ng mga bagong admission hanggang sa Oktubre 17.

Umabot na sa 88 ang kasong naitala sa probinsya kung saan 38 ang aktibong kaso, 46 ang recovered at 4 namatay.