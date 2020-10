Fr. Erasmo “Sonny” Ramirez, spiritual advisor to public figures, has died, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, the school he attended until college, announced Saturday.

He was 74.

REST IN PEACE



We pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Fr. Sonny Ramirez, OP, Letran alumnus.



Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let the perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen. pic.twitter.com/bKwQFuwMnP