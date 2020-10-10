DOH reports 2,249 add’l COVID-19 cases; total infections nearing 337,000

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines on Saturday reported 2,249 new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 336,926, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

This was the 6th straight day that newly announced cases counted fewer than 3,000.

Of the additional cases, 1,951 or 87 percent occurred within the past 14 days. The top regions with cases in the past 2 weeks were the NCR (549), Region 4A (446), and Region 6 (250).

Cases of recoveries jumped by 842 over the previous day, the DOH said in its latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 276,094.

The country also recorded 87 new fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 6,238. Forty in the recently recorded deaths occurred in September, while 36 were in October.

Active cases in the Philippines reached 54,594, of which 85.8 percent of the patients exhibited mild symptoms, official DOH figures showed.

A total of 89 duplicates were removed from the total tally. Of these, 17 were tagged as recovered cases; a recorded death was removed.

Meanwhile, 34 cases initially tagged as recovered were reclassified dead after final validation.

The DOH said the daily tally does not include results from 17 laboratories that did not submit data on time.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimated that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by month's end.

According to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard, almost 37 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 globally since the start of the pandemic. Of those, more than 1 million have died and almost 25.6 million have recovered.