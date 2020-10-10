Home  >  News

Cebu City bans weekday videoke amid MGCQ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2020 12:41 PM | Updated as of Oct 10 2020 01:07 PM

MANILA— The local government of Cebu City has banned the use of videoke machines within the city on weekdays during the period of the modified general community quarantine.

In an executive order Mayor Edgardo Labella signed on Friday, the ban on the use of videoke machines is in consideration of students who have started their online classes as well as employees working from home.

Any person or establishment is prohibited from operating karaoke machines from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays within the city.

Police and soldiers, as well as barangay officers, were directed to implement the EO.

