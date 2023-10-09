MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday that 39 out of 64 passed the Metallurgical Engineering Licensure Examination given this month.

Aaron Dave Tabuzo Tomas from the University of the Philippines Diliman topped the metallurgical engineer boards with an 87.95 percent score rating.

Andre Victor Puyo Suarez and Sarah Marcelin Madrasto Evasco, also from UP Diliman, ranked second and third, respectively, with a rating of 86.65 percent and 85.15 percent.

UP Diliman was the top performing school with a passing percentage of 100 percent.

Here are the successful examinees.



