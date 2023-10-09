Suspect in NAIA molotov blast arrested: MIAA

Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Authorities have arrested the suspect behind the molotov blast at the country's main airport last month, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Monday.

The explosion of the improvised device on September 23 damaged three vehicles at the parking lot of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The alleged perpetrator, identified by an informant as Renieldo dela Peña Perez and nicknamed "Bolayog," was sighted by intelligence personnel on September 28 near the exit of the Terminal 3 parking area, according to the MIAA.

Perez "voluntarily surrendered" and "admitted that he was the one who threw the Molotov cocktail device," said the MIAA.

It added that the suspect, a former taxi driver, said he "personally assembled" the incendiary device using an energy drink bottle that contained gasoline and cloth.

Perez is facing attempted arson and alarm and scandal charges, the MIAA noted.

He underwent inquest proceedings last October 6 and is currently detained at the Pasay City jail, it said.