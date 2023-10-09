PNP: 357 areas under 'red category' ahead of barangay, youth elections

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday it now considers 357 areas to be in the "red category" in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to PNP-PIO acting chief Col. Jean Fajardo, 70 percent of those in the "red category" or those considered "areas of grave concern" are in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

"As of Oct. 5 ay nadagdagan yung ating election areas of concern. Yung red category natin ay nasa around 357 na po," she said.

Although the number of areas in the "red category" is higher than the 246 announced in the last week of September, Fajardo emphasized that the data remains "fluid," meaning it could increase or decrease depending on the assessment of the National Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center.

Meanwhile, 1,323 areas are currently in the "orange category", the second highest security level; and 1,231 are in the "yellow category."

Fajardo said they will start deploying additional personnel in the coming days in the Bangsamoro.



The PNP also recorded 8 confirmed or validated election-related incidents.

According to Fajardo, of the 71 recorded incidents recorded as of October 9, 8 are validated election-related incidents and 18 are suspected election-related incidents.

Meanwhile, in the continuing implementation of the gun ban, 1,208 have been arrested and 912 firearms have been confiscated.