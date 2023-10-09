MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel Pimentel on Monday sought an explanation for the Department of Justice's nearly P1 billion request for confidential funds for its Witness Protection Program.

According to Pimentel, such requests are not justified because the agency has a law enforcement function or is greatly involved in national security matters.

He said lawmakers should also look into the “reasonableness of the amount” being asked for.

“I’ll try to look for a way to make the witness protection budget more transparent. Meron din sigurong confidential part but it must not be the entire thing. Ilan ba yung mga beneficiaries natin dyan? Ilan ba yung under protection? No names, just figures and how much do we give them para lang makita natin,” he said.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla said his office will submit a report containing those information to the senate.

“Witness protection is important, sir, because there are many tips that are given. But these tips come at a cost because we have to protect the people who give the tips,” he added.

Remulla also cited their ongoing efforts against rape and smuggling as two of the main reasons why they need confidential funds.

“There are two matters now that we are undertaking that will weigh heavily on our expenses. First is on the drive against incestuous rape. There is some sort of epidemic right now in the country and we have agreed with the supreme court that we will not allow these cases to be settled anymore. The other expense that we expect to spend on a lot are the smuggling cases, both drug smuggling and other cases of smuggling,” Remulla said.

The DOJ also requested P250 million in confidential funds for the Office of the Secretary, P10 million for the Inter Agency Council Against Trafficking, and P475,000 for the Office of Cybercrime.

