MANILA - The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) is willing to do away with its confidential funds for 2024, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said on Monday.

During Monday’s Senate hearing on the budget of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies, Guevarra said his office initially requested for P19.2 million in confidential funds, the same amount they asked for last year but was not granted to them.

Gueverra told senators that the budget may again be realigned based on their discretion.

“We believe that you may have the discretion to just reallocate it to other agencies which are more in need of confidential funds,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel welcomed Guevarra’s remark.

“One good thing na lumabas this afternoon… Thank you, Solcitor General Menard Guevarra,” said Pimentel.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives proposed the realignment of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) from civilian government agencies to agencies in charge of surveillance following China’s recent acts of aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

