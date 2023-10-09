Oriental Mindoro detects first cases of African swine fever

MANILA — The province of Oriental Mindoro has detected its first cases of African swine fever (ASF), Governor Bonz Dolor said Monday.

In a statement, Dolor said the cases of ASF, which does not affect human health, came from the Danggay and Bagumbayan villages in Roxas town.

He ordered sample testing for the highly contagious pig disease in five more villages in Roxas as well as in one village in Mansalay town that reported suspected ASF cases.

Checkpoints will be put up in the borders of Roxas and Bongabong towns and in the Roxas-Mansalay boundary, he said.

The sale of pork through the Danggay or Roxas ports is prohibited starting Monday, the governor added.

STATE OF CALAMITY PUSHED

Governor Dolor said he would recommend to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to place Roxas and Mansalay towns under a state of calamity following the ASF detection in the province.

The Oriental Mindoro government is also coordinating with the Department of Agriculture for the delivery of ASF test kits, Dolor said, advising pig owners to immediately report to authorities any observed hog illness.

Last week, the first African swine fever cases were detected in Canjalon village in San Fernando, Romblon, according to provincial veterinarian Paul Medina Minano.