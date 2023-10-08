LPA, thunderstorms to bring rains

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A low pressure area and localized thunderstorms will bring rains over parts of the country on Monday, PAGASA said.

The LPA’s trough or extension will dump moderate to at times heavy rains, which could spawn flash floods and landslides in Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said the LPA could enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday or Tuesday. It is unlikely to intensify into a tropical cyclone, Badrina told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to the LPA’s trough and localized thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

This October, two more tropical cyclones could form in or enter the Philippine area after typhoon Jenny brushed past the country.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.