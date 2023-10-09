Israeli security forces remove a body outside the destroyed police station that was controlled by Hamas militants in the southern city of Sderot, close to the Gaza border, Israel, Oct. 8, 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early Oct. 7 in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

MANILA (UPDATED) — A "handful" of Filipinos in Israel were "unaccounted for" on Monday after Hamas launched an attack from the Gaza Strip, a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) official said.

Israel has said the Palestinian militant group took soldiers and civilians hostage, but numbers and nationalities have not been confirmed. Images circulating on social media showed bloodied hostages.

"Iyong Israeli Defense Forces may na-rescue na 8 na caregivers…kasama ng ibang mga Israeli. Kukuhanin sana ng Hamas," said DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega.

"Pero ang hindi natin matiyak, mayroong mga unaccounted for. There are a handful of Filipinos unaccounted for sa south, less than 10, mga 5 o 6," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

(The Israeli Defense Forces rescued 8 caregivers with some Israelis whom the Hamas would have taken. But there were a handful of Filipinos unaccounted for in the south.)

But when asked in a separate ANC interview on Monday whether there were Filipinos held captive by the Hamas, De Vega said, "Unfortunately, anything is possible. But we hope for the best… Unfortunately, we cannot discount the possibility but again I don't want to be alarmist."

The official added that the militant group was "not targeting Filipinos, as far as I know."

"They are specifically targeting people who are related to Israeli soldiers," he said.

About 2,000 Filipinos marked themselves safe in an online survey by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), said its officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac.



"We are continuing to account for OFWs, whether or not they are safe. ‘Pag hindi safe, tinutulungan natin. Sa ngayon, mayroon tayong 20 tinututukan, tinutulungan na nagsabi na kailangan nila ng tulong," Cacdac said in a separate TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

(We are helping Filipinos who are not safe. Right now, we are focusing on 20 Filipinos who said they needed help.)

"Wala pa tayong confirmed injuries or death. Dito sa kaso ng mga nababalitaan na mga OFWs na dinala ng Hamas or nagkaroon ng problema in terms of dinala sila sa Gaza, hindi pa ho natin makumpirma ito kasi tayo rin ay in touch hindi lamang sa embassy natin sa Israel kundi sa embassy natin sa Jordan, who covers the Gaza strip," he added.



(We have no confirmed injuries or death. As for reports that some OFWs were taken hostage by the Hamas or brought to Gaza, we cannot confirm that yet. We are in touch with our embassies in Israel and Jordan, which covers the Gaza strip.)

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, the majority of whom are based in the northern part of the country, according to the DFA.

Filipinos who need government assistance may get in touch with the DMW through the following hotline numbers.

FILIPINOS WORRIED FOR SAFETY

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict's worst escalation in decades has claimed more than 700 lives on the Israeli side, according to the military, while Gaza officials reported at least 400 deaths in Israeli air strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has steeled his shocked nation for what he called a long war ahead, with tens of thousands of Israeli forces already deployed to battle holdout Hamas forces and prepare a possible Gaza ground offensive.

Trooper Mariano, a Filipino caregiver working near Gaza, said some fellow OFWs were worried for their safety but were unlikely to go home to the Philippines for now.

"Nangangamba rin po kami sa safety namin kasi yung nangyari po is surprise attack ng mga Palestino, mga Hamas. Hindi po handa 'yung Israel, holiday po kasi noong umatake sila e," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

"Sa tingin ko po magsti-stay kami kasi kontrolado rin po ng Israel ang nangyayari."

(We are also worried for our safety because what happened was a surprise attack. Israel was not ready because Hamas attacked on a holiday. But I think we'll stay because Israel has control over what is happening.)

The Iranian-backed Hamas who run the impoverished, blockaded Gaza Strip on Saturday fired thousands of rockets into Israel, 50 years after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Using motorbikes, pickup trucks, motorized gliders and speed boats, the militants streamed into Israeli urban areas including Ashkelon, Sderot and Ofakim, which is about 22 kilometers from Gaza.

Retaliation was swift from Israeli forces, who launched air raids on the impoverished and densely-populated Gaza Strip, where 2.3 million people live crammed into a small piece of land.

BOMB SHELTER

Mariano, the OFW, appealed for authorities to set up a bomb shelter for Filipinos.

"May mga sari-sarili namang bomb shelter dito. Pero yung mga halimbawa po walang trabaho na nakatambay dito o yung mga walang papel, undocumented, [wala silang matutuluyan]," he said.

(Buildings here have their own bomb shelter. But those who are in between jobs or are undocumented would have no shelter.)

Authorities are coordinating with Filipino community leaders on their needs, including the bomb shelter, said DMW's Cacdac.

"Wag po kayong mag-alala, magkakaroon po tayo ng shelter para maisulong po yung OFWs na kailangan may matuluyan," he said.

(Do not worry, we will have a shelter for Filipinos who need it.)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned "in the strongest terms" Hamas' attack on Israel and called for "diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration".

The West, much of which has designated Hamas a "terrorist" organization, have also condemned the group's assault on Israel.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse