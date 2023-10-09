Filipino injured in Hamas-Israel war: DMW

The site of a destroyed building in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 8, 2023, following overnight Hamas rocket attacks. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip as of early Oct. 7, in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. More than 300 Israelis were killed and over 1,000 left injured in the attacks, the Israeli foreign ministry said. Abir Sulta, EPA-EFE

MANILA — At least one Filipino was injured following a massive offensive by Hamas against Israel, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Monday.

"We know of one who got injured in the process of rescue. He got shot in the arm, grazed by a bullet. But he is not in a life-threatening situation, he is in a hospital," DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said of the injured Filipino.

The DMW helped at least 25 OFWs and their families move to safer ground in Israel after the Palestinian militant group launched its shock attack over the weekend, Cacdac told ANC's "Dateline."

Five Filipinos in Israel remained unaccounted for. Two of them work in the same farm while the rest were in separate areas, the official said.

"It’s possible that they are in safe rooms or in houses where they are far from or not where they were initially registered. In other words, they [may have] transferred or decided to move to places where their fellow Filipinos might be or where they feel they would be safer," Cacdac said.

"We are not necessarily thinking that they’re in harm’s way, but rather it’s just a matter or an effort to find them, locate them," he added.

The death toll from the conflict has topped 1,100 by Monday, the third day of clashes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel on Sunday to prepare for a "long and difficult" conflict after Hamas fired at least rockets 3,000 rockets from Gaza and sent a wave of fighters who gunned down civilians.

At least 100 citizens were captured by Hamas and abducted into Gaza, with images circulating on social media of bloodied hostages.

Officials earlier said they were verifying reports that some Filipinos were among the hostages.



More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday. Another 1,200 people have been wounded, many critically.

In retaliation, Israeli air strikes hammered an estimated 800 targets in the impoverished and blockaded Gaza Strip, an enclave of 2.3 million people, with officials reporting at least 413 Palestinian deaths.

Western capitals have condemned the attack by Hamas, which Washington and Brussels consider a terrorist group.

The conflict has had global impact, with several other countries reporting nationals killed, abducted or missing, among them Brazil, Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Thailand, Ukraine and the United States.

Oil prices soared more than four percent Monday, sparking concerns about possible supply shocks from the crude-rich region.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse