DOJ seeks to conclude Socorro preliminary hearing by end-November

MANILA - The Department of Justice is looking at wrapping up next month its preliminary investigation of the case against Jey Rence Quilario and his three advisers in the Socorro Bayanihan, Inc (SBSI).

This was reported to the Senate Finance Committee Monday, by Justice Undersecretary Nicolas Felix Ty when asked for an update.

Ty is the undersecretary In-charge of the Inter-Agency Against Trafficking (IACAT).

“Maghingi lang sana ako ng estimate kung kailan ma-resolve ng korte itong, whether maisyuhan sila ng warrant o hindi. Para yung lead time naming sa aming mga ginagawa, What do you think, gaano kahaba pang panahon?” Senator Ronald dela Rosa asked Ty during the deliberation of the DOJ's proposed P34.5 billion budget for next year.

“Ang target po namin, Senator, ay mid-November. Kasi po magpa-file po ng supplemental complaint dahil po doon sa huling hearing at mga bagong witnesses natin. May mga bagong alegasyon laban sa mga respondents,” Ty explained.

Also on Monday, Quilario and his SBSI advisers, 82-year-old vice president Mamerto Galanida, businessman Karren Sanico and his secretary Janeth Ajoc, were escorted to the DOJ Central Office by the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms personnel.

The said SBSI officials are under detention in the Senate, after they were cited in contempt by the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee, on the belief that the four are lying while under oath.

According to Ty, due process will also be accorded to Quilario and others.

“Magpa-file po yung ating NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), assisted po by prosecutors. At bibigyan po ng oras sumagot yung mga respondents,” Ty said.

“Ngunit alam po namin na ito ay impotante kaya ang target po naming hopefully, malabas ang resolution by mid-November,” he added.

Ty’s update, however, seemed to have disappointed Dela Rosa who hinted his intention to turn over the said SBSI officials to the DOJ the soonest possible time.

“Mid-November. Matagal-tagal pa sila diyan sa baba... yung mga pamilya nila nagre-request nang i-release sila. Well, depende pa rin yan,” dela Rosa quipped.

The senator said he would discuss this with his colleagues to determine what to do with the four SBSI leaders.

The four can be finally released if they will tell the truth, he said.

But the possibility of them staying in the Senate is also likely, if the SBSI leaders will maintain that allegations against them of abusing children, maintaining a private army and committing other forms of human rights violations, are all lies.

