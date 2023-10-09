Israeli soldiers take position on the main road near the border with Gaza, Oct. 8, 2023. Israel announced initiating a large-scale operation 'Swords of Iron' after surprise attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas killed more than 670 Israelis and left over 2,100 injured in the attacks, the Israeli army said. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Most Filipinos in Israel continue reporting for work as fighting raged with Hamas around the Gaza Strip, a community leader said on Monday, the third day of clashes that left at least 1,100 dead.

"Kailangan po namin pumasok kasi yung employer po namin ay responsibility namin," said Lourdes Levi, who has been a caregiver in Israel for 24 years. "Life must go on and you need to work, wala po kayong makakapalit. Kawawa po yung mga matatanda."

"Ganoon na lang ang ginagawa namin dito, pray na lang at lakasan ng loob... Wala pong tutulong sa amin kundi kami-kami rin. Kung hindi namin tatapangan at lalakas ang loob, wala pong mangyayari sa amin," she told ANC's "Dateline."

(We need to go to work because our employer is our responsibility. Life must go on and you need to work because no one would fill in for you. We just pray and try to be brave.)

Israel was stunned when Hamas launched its multi-pronged offensive on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, with at least 3,000 rockets raining down as fighters infiltrated towns and kibbutz communities and stormed an outdoor rave where many revelers were shot dead.

Panicked Israelis hiding in their homes told reporters that militants were going door to door and shooting civilians or dragging them away.

At least 100 citizens were captured by Hamas and abducted into Gaza, with images circulating on social media of bloodied hostages.

Levi had just returned to work after going home to the Philippines due to her brother's death when the Palestinian militant group launched its shock attack. The Filipina said this was the worst assault she had seen in her two-decade stay in Israel.

"Hindi po katulad noon ang war ngayon. Noon po ay parang sanay na kami dahil mayroon kaming protector na army… we have gadgets, we have bomb shelters.

"But now, iba po yung attack; pag-atake sa air, pag-atake sa land at pag-atake sa sea. Mayroong umaatakeng nagpapalipad ng rocket, kasabay naman po noon ay may bulldozer na sumisira ng border limit, at mayroong mga nakasakay na pickup na mga sasakyan na armado na pumasok na po sa loob ng Israel."

(This war is different. We're used to the fighting because we have the army, we have gadgets, we have bomb shelters. But this attack is different, it was carried out by land, sea and air. Rockets were fired as bulldozers crashed into the border and armed men on trucks poured into Israel.)



Levi and other Filipino community leaders are helping authorities account for several missing OFWs.

She advised those who were having a hard time reaching relatives in Israel, "Magkaroon ng patience dahil Israeli man po hanggang ngayon hindi nakikita yung mga mahal nila sa buhay. Pare-pareho lang po kaming naghihirap ang loob…naghihintay ng balita."

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday. Another 1,200 people have been wounded, many critically.

In retaliation, Israeli air strikes hammered an estimated 800 targets in the impoverished and blockaded Gaza Strip, an enclave of 2.3 million people, with officials reporting at least 413 Palestinian deaths.

Western capitals have condemned the attack by Hamas, which Washington and Brussels consider a terrorist group.

The conflict has had global impact, with several other countries reporting nationals killed, abducted or missing, among them Brazil, Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Thailand, Ukraine and the United States.

Oil prices soared more than four percent Monday, sparking concerns about possible supply shocks from the crude-rich region.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse