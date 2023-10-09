BI reports arrest of foreigners using PH passport

MANILA — A criminal syndicate seems to be using the Philippine government’s tourism campaign by bringing in foreigners using Philippine passports.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) this year intercepted 10 foreigners who attempted to enter the country using a Philippine passport, according to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Sen. Nancy Binay received a report about the modus operandi.

“May nahuli kayo sa airport na I think Korean yata yun na in possession of a Philippine passport. And it’s not a fake Philippine passport. It’s a legal Philippine passport,” Binay pointed out.

“What was the give away? Pagka-ininterview nyo, hindi marunong mag-Tagalog?” panel chairman Senator Sonny Angara asked.

“Hindi marunong mag-Tagalog. Then, yung itsura based on the appearance. Tinatanong na nang tinatanong,” Tansingco told the Senate panel.

One of the 10 was a physically-challenged Thai who was only apprehended last week.

“All 10 said they visited the Philippines. The last one, just last week, with deaf and mute person using a Philippine passport also. But he was carrying several IDs also of a Thai national. Pending determination of his true nationality, he is still under custody,” Tansingco said.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said they subject a certain individual to questioning, not only because one cannot speak Filipino, but because they cannot present supporting documents.

﻿“Maraming other evidence, other documents, their travel records show na wala sila dito sa Pilipinas despite having their documents, birth certificate, lisensya na nagsasabing sila ay Pilipino... Umaamin sila na usually inaayos ng fixer,” Sandoval said.

Tansingco said the arrested foreigners all claim that their Philippine passports were only handed over to them.

The situation is now being investigated by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), he added.

“This is not only an immigration, or foreign affairs issue. This is a national security issue na rin. Isipin nyo, ilan na nahuli nyo? Sampu. Ang tanong dun eh, ilan kaya ang hindi nahuli?” Dela Rosa asked.

“We always submit the DFA query... The last response we received, they confirm the issuance of the passport, but they are still investigating as to the circumstances of its issuance. But all the persons subject of these 10, taken custody by the immigration and charged with deportation processes,” Tansingco said.

But for the BI, next to the Philippine passport is the big question as to how the foreigners were able to acquire other government-issued documents.

'DEMANDA ME RACKET'

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla meanwhile reported to the Senate Finance Committee a modus called the “demanda me racket.”

Under the scheme, detained foreigners allegedly hire lawyers and individuals whose main task is to file cases against them so they will not be immediately deported to their country of origin.

Their favorite case, according to Remulla, is violation of VAWC or Violence Against Women and Children Act.”

“Nahalata po namin minsan kalahati po ng nandun nakakulong may kaso na sila po ang nagpapa-file para hindi sila umalis kaya meron na ho tayong pinaalis noon na Japanese, na sila po ay nag-file ng 12 cases against themselves para hindi po sila umalis dito,” Remulla explained.

Under Philippine laws, foreigners with pending cases here are barred from leaving the country until all cases against them are tried and finally concluded.

The BI at present holds 289 wards, prompting senators to urge the DOJ to ensure that these will be tried immediately and deported back to their country of origin.

“Ang mas mahalaga siguro ay malaki ang penalties sa mga lawyers na mag-a-assist ng 'demanda me racket' na ginagawa po ng mga foreigners,” Remulla said.

“We should crack down on this scheme na na hindi naman tayo willing party, na hindi naman tayo nauuto dyan,” Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel said.

“Minsan nasa level ng prosecutor, naka-hang lang dun. Kaya kinakausap namin ang prosecutor na pag di natapos yun (kaso), may problema siya,” Remulla said.

DOJ CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

Senators meantime frowned at their discovery that only a small portion of the Department of Justice’s P34.5 billion proposed 2024 budget will be allotted for its attached agencies that are in need of confidential funds.

The DOJ’s budget presentation underlined that allotted CF for the following agencies:

Witness Protection Program – P1 billion

Office of the Secretary -- P256 million

BI – P20 million

Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) -- P10 million

NBI Cybercrime – P475,000

NBI proper – P175 million

The said agencies also serve as frontliners in combatting the growing and worsening cybercrime cases.

In the same hearing, Solicitor General Menardo Guevara offered to reallocate the OSG’s P19.2 million confidential funds to DOJ agencies that are in need.

Senators also vowed to move other offices’ funds, in favor of the DOJ.

