3 ex-gov't execs get up to 28 years over release of P4.8M PDAF

Lawmaker dropped at Ombudsman level

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan has convicted 3 former government executives of graft and malversation over the release of a lawmaker’s Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) worth P4.8 million to a non-governmental organization in 2007.

The anti-graft court’s First Division on Monday sentenced former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) deputy general Dennis Cunanan, former sales and promotion supervisor Belina Concepcion and former chief accountant Marivic Jover to between 6 years and 1 day to 10 years from graft, and between 10 years and 1 day to 18 years and 9 months for malversation of public funds.

The three were also ordered to return to the government P4.8 million with legal interest, based on the 72-page ruling penned by First Division chair Associate Justice Efren De La Cruz.

Sandiganbayan associate justices Geraldine Faith Econg and Arthur Malabaguio concurred in the ruling.

The funds were part of the PDAF of former Palawan Rep. Antonio Chanes Alvarez.

In convicting Cunanan, Concepcion and Jover of graft under section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), the court found there was “manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence” on their part for allowing the “anomalous disbursement” of P4.8 million to Kalinga sa Kapwa at Kalikasan Foundation, Inc. (KKKFI), even if NGOs are not included as among the authorized implementing agencies of PDAF under the 2007 General Appropriations Act.

“As a general rule, all procurements must be done through competitive public bidding, except as provided under alternative modes of procurement. Procurement of the services of an NGO that will implement a PDAF project is not one of the alternative modes of procurement,” the decision said.

The court also found the COA circular governing accreditation of NGOs was not followed because KKKFI, which was incorporated less than a year before it was chosen as the implementing agency of Alvarez’ PDAF, also did not submit financial statements or list of projects it had previously implemented, to gauge whether it has a stable financial condition.

Neither can KKKFI be considered an NGO project partner based in the community because its office was located in Pasig City while Alvarez’s livelihood projects were to be implemented in the first district of Palawan.

The court also noted that the full amount was released to the NGO when the COA circular requires that it should be released in 3 tranches.

There were also questions about KKKFI’s registration with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and non-submission of certain documents.

According to the court, Concepcion drafted and signed the memorandum along with former TLRC director general Antonio Oritz recommending the release of the funds without reviewing and verifying the requirements and qualifications of the NGO.

The court also faulted Cunanan and Jover for signing the disbursement voucher despite not reviewing the qualifications and legal existence of KKKFI and the documents it submitted.

In convicting the 3 of malversation, the court said it was enough that there was proof that the accountable public officers had received public funds and failed to account for it, “even if there is no direct evidence of misappropriation and the only evidence is that there is a shortage in the officer’s account which he has not been able to explain satisfactorily.

Cunanan, Concepcion and Jover were present during the promulgation of the decision on Monday afternoon but refused to give any comment to the ABS-CBN News.

Their 2 co-accused, former TLRC director general Ortiz and private individual Joel Soriano, who was the project coordinator of the NGO, remain at large.

Former congressman Alvarez was not among those charged by the Ombudsman before the anti-graft court.

The Ombudsman’s Field Investigation Office, in March 2017, included Alvarez in the complaint for both raps and the Office of the Ombudsman initially issued a resolution dated March 2, 208 to include him in the list of individuals to be charged before the Sandiganbayan, but it granted his motion for reconsideration dismissing the complaint against him.

In contrast, Cunanan’s, Concepcion’s and Jover’s motions for reconsideration were denied.

Cunanan and Jover were among 4 former government executives convicted of graft and malversation over the misuse of the PDAF of former lawmaker Marc Douglas Cagas IV.