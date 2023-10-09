A police officer (L) looks on as a man consoles a woman at a center for missing persons and abductees established near Ben Gurion Airport, Israel, on October 9, 2023. An unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas killed more than 700 Israelis and left over 2,150 injured, the Israeli army said. An unknown number of Israeli civilians and soldiers were seized by Hamas fighters and taken to Gaza. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

MANILA - A total of 22 Filipinos have been rescued by Israeli security forces, with seven others still missing, after Hamas militants attacked Israeli communities, the Presidential Communications Office said Monday.

According to PCO, the Philippine Embassy in Israel verified the information that the 22 Filipinos have been transferred to a safer area and are now housed in hotels.

Of the 22, one is being treated at a hospital for moderate injuries sustained during the rescue. Another was initially treated for smoke inhalation, and is now in a hotel in Tel Aviv.

Both of them have been visited by Philippine officials.

A Filipina from the Philippines also reached out to the embassy in Tel Aviv, and said she recognized her husband in one of the videos circulating on social media, which shows a man being held by armed individuals.

Authorities have not yet been able to verify this information based on the video alone, but it has already been relayed to the Israel authorities.

Seven other Filipinos remain unaccounted for. The ambassador in Tel Aviv said these Filipinos cannot be contacted through their mobile numbers and social media accounts.

Consul General and Deputy Chief of Mission Anthony Mandap of the Philippine Embassy in Israel earlier said most of the Filipinos in Gaza Strip are married to Palestinians.

The PCO also said Filipinos living in Israel are currently not requesting for immediate repatriation, but the embassy already has a repatriation plan should the need arises.

The embassy in Israel, likewise, said it is ready to assist in the Philippine Embassy in Amman, Jordan, which has primary jurisdiction over Gaza, in case a repatriation of Filipinos will be undertaken.

Filipinos planning to travel to Israel are advised to postpone their trips indefinitely, or until such time that the situation has stabilized.

The death toll from the conflict has topped 1,100 by Monday, the third day of clashes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Israel on Sunday to prepare for a "long and difficult" conflict after Hamas fired at least rockets 3,000 rockets from Gaza and sent a wave of fighters who gunned down civilians.

At least 100 citizens were captured by Hamas and abducted into Gaza, with images circulating on social media of bloodied hostages.

Officials earlier said they were verifying reports that some Filipinos were among the hostages.

More than 700 Israelis have been killed since Hamas launched its large-scale attack, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday. Another 1,200 people have been wounded, many critically.

In retaliation, Israeli air strikes hammered an estimated 800 targets in the impoverished and blockaded Gaza Strip, an enclave of 2.3 million people, with officials reporting at least 413 Palestinian deaths.

Western capitals have condemned the attack by Hamas, which Washington and Brussels consider a terrorist group.

The conflict has had global impact, with several other countries reporting nationals killed, abducted or missing, among them Brazil, Britain, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Thailand, Ukraine and the United States.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

