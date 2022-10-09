WHO urges public to stick to health protocols vs. COVID, flu

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — Precautionary measures against COVID-19 must also be observed against influenza as the flu season in the Northern Hemisphere begins, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said.

In a weekly media briefing, WHO Director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness Dr. Sylvie Champaloux Briand noted that maintaining hand hygiene and wearing face masks may prevent the transmission of respiratory viruses, including flu.

“COVID and flu are both respiratory viruses and so some very simple precautionary measures such as washing hands, wearing a mask in crowded spaces, or wearing a mask if you have respiratory symptoms so that you don’t contaminate others, they work for both diseases,” Briand said.

WHO COVID-19 technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said there are already measures in place to minimize the risk of both influenza and COVID-19, but countries should implement these properly.

She also recommended taking vaccines that protect from both COVID-19 and the flu.

“As the world is opening up and people are mixing again, we’re starting to see circulation of other viruses,” she said.

“So, it is really important that we put measures in place, we use the measures that are in place to reduce the spread and to protect people who are most vulnerable for developing severe disease, and one of those measures is vaccination."

Van Kerkhove urged countries to also prepare health systems and conduct active surveillance for the detection of the known variants and subvariants that are circulating.

“We need strong health systems to be able to deal with patients and provide appropriate clinical care regardless of where they show up within the health care system,” she said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said several countries in Europe are already reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases that also led to more hospitalization and deaths.

Ghebreyesus said omicron is still behind the majority of infections, but scientists are still tracking over 300 subvariants.

He said the WHO is expecting a global increase in new COVID-19 cases due to the colder weather that prompts more indoor activities under the already relaxed health measures.

