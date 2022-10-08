School fair para sa mga nais mag-aral sa US, isinagawa

Dinaluhan ng mga estudyante at mga magulang ang Annual Education USA Philippines Fair na ginanap sa isang Mall sa Mandaluyong City, Sabado ng hapon.

Ang Education USA Philippines Fair na nasa ika-6 na taon na ay inorganisa ng US Embassy sa Pilipinas at Philippine-American Educational Foundation.

Ayon kay John Groch, ang public affairs counselor ng US Embassy, dinaluhan ang education fair ng mga kinatawan ng mahigit 30 kolehiyo at unibersidad mula Estados Unidos.

Ayon sa kanya nasorpresa ang embahada sa napakaraming mga estudyante at magulang na dumalo sa education fair.

"We’re amazed by this crowd quite honestly. At the middle of last week, we were told there were 1200 people registered for the fair and we of course expected foot traffic as well being here in a mall. This morning that 1,200 became 2,000," ani Groch.

"We were enormously gratified that there is so much interest in this fair and studying in the US. We’re very excited to be hosting the schools and presenting an opportunity for them, but also presenting an opportunity for the Philippine students, parents and educators who are coming to learn about not just these schools in particular but the entire US higher education system and the study possibilities," dagdag niya.

Kabilang sa mga dumalo ang ilang public at private schools, religious schools, secular schools, 4-year world class research universities at 2-year community colleges sa Estados Unidos.

“We have an opportunity that is really world class and we are excited to offer it to the students of the Philippines” dagdag pa ni Groch .

Isa sa mga dumalo si Dylan Raon na graduating senior student. Plano niyang magpatuloy ng pagaaral sa isang unibersidad sa America para kursong accounting.

Alam niya ang mahal na tuition ng mga paaralan sa U.S. kaya naghahanap niya ng mga may scholarship grants.

"I'm aiming for scholarships po kaya nagiikot din po ako sa other schools and looking for scholarships” ayon kay Dylan.

Ayon sa kanyang ama na si Edjee, malaking tulong ang education fair para makapamili sila ng puwedeng pagaralan ng anak.

“Were hoping and praying for scholarship, full scholarships” ani Edjee.

Sa mga estudyante na kagaya ni Dylan, ayon kay Groch, may mga financial aid packages naman para sa mga estudyante ang mga paaralan sa US, kailangan lang na mag-apply dito oras na matanggap ng paaralan.

Isa sa mga paaralan na dumalo ang California College of the Arts na ilan sa mga kurso ay fine arts, design at architecture.

Ayon kay Francis Calimlim, na transfer admission counselor ng paaralan, marami silang mga estudyanteng Pilipino.

"We do get a lot of international students actually, 42 percent of our student body are international students mostly coming from Asia. I don’t have the exact number of how many Filipino students they are there especially coming from the Bay were we do have a high concentration of Filipino students as well," ani Calimlim.

Nagsimula ang education fair ng alas-3 ng hapon hanggang alas sais ng gabi.

Layunin nito na mabigyan ng oportunidad ang mga estudyante, magulang at mga school administrators na makasalamuha ang mga admission officers mula sa mga dumalong U.S. colleges at universities para mapagaralan ang kanilang mga academic programs, admission procedures, scholarship at financial aid options maging ang student visa applications.

-- Ulat ni Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News