Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Friday said Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has finally shown his "true face" after the latter called Vice President Leni Robredo a "fake leader."

Domagoso's earlier made the statement against Robredo after she filed as an independent candidate to show willingness to cooperate with other parties and sectors.

"He (Domagoso) was never with us from the beginning. All this projection that he could be sold as part of the opposition is just a front. And that he was just trying to play both sides of the political aisle," Trillanes told ANC's After the Fact.

Domagoso's statements against Robredo came after the Vice President said unity talks with him to challenge the Duterte administration's bets in the 2022 elections bogged down due to his stance on the family of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

The Manila mayor has said that Marcos' scions should be given a chance to prove that they are nothing like their father, whose administration was marred by human rights abuses and massive corruption.

"You cannot talk of unity when you yourself hindi mo nga ma-unify sarili mong [party] (when you can't even unify your own party)," Domagoso said in response to Robredo's statement.

"You're not even proud of your party. Kung kayang mong iwan ang mga kasama mo [sa partido], paano pa kaya kaming 110 million Filipinos?" he claimed.

(If you can leave your partymates, what more we, the 110 million Filipinos?)

Trillanes said Domagoso's remarks were similar to the language used by supporters of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte to attack those who criticize the Chief Executive.

"'Yan 'yung saloobin ni Isko. That's what I've been telling that he was never with us in the opposition. Because kung nasa opposition ka, you wouldn't even utter those words, much less to the Vice President," the former senator said.

"You can see that it's going to be part of their propaganda or vilification campaign against the Vice President."

Watch more on iWantTFC

Robredo on Friday explained she is running as an independent presidential candidate to show that she is open to forging alliances with other political parties.

In a public briefing with her runningmate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Robredo also clarified that she did not resign as the chairperson of the Liberal Party.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Trillanes, in the interview, noted that Domagoso used the term "yellowtards" against Robredo, an insult often used by Duterte followers to attack supporters of the Liberal Party and the opposition.

The LP is known to have the trademark yellow color since former President Cory Aquino used it in her campaign against the Marcoses in 1986 before the family's fall from power.

"You would have to be a die-hard Duterte supporter for you to even come up with such words. Maliwanag na sa lahat na, all that illusion that this guy is in the middle and courting the moderates, wala 'yun. Pagpapanggap 'yun. So, I’m glad na nag-out na siya this early," Trillanes said.

(It's clear to everybody that this guy being in the middle is all illusion. That's him being a pretender. So, I'm glad he revealed himself this early.)

Trillanes, is seeking a Senate seat again in 2022, said Domagoso's supposed affinity for the Marcoses will be a problem for Filipinos if the Manila mayor wins the top job next year.

“Kung ina-idolize niya 'yung diktador na Marcos, 'yun din ang mangyayari pag nakaupo na siya. Gagamitin din niya 'yung mga taktika na ginamit ni Marcos nung panahon ng Martial Law. And that should be a red flag," Trillanes said.

(If he idolizes the dictator Marcos, the same presidency will happen. He will use the tactics used by Marcos during Martial law.)

Domagoso earlier said his administration would focus on Filipinos, and not on the "3-decade fights among political families."

"Ang away ng mga pamilyang 'yan walang dinulot na buti sa ating bayan. Sila ay tumatakbo para maghiganti sa isa’t isa. Sila ay tumatakbo dahil sa kulay ng kanilang pulitika," he claimed.

(The fight among those families has not brought anything for our country. They are running to seek vengeance against each other. They are just running because of their political affiliations.)

The son of the former strongman, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., is also running for president. Right groups have denounced his bid, saying he is trying to return his family to power by vying for the presidency.

During the 49th anniversary of the Martial Law declaration last September, Robredo emphasized the late dictator has never fully paid for his crimes, and that his family still benefits from the wealth they illegally acquired while in power.

RELATED VIDEO