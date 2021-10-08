Tropical depression 'Nando' enters PAR; may merge with 'Maring'

From PAGASA

MANILA - Another tropical depression has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and was named Nando, the state weather bureau said late Friday.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Nando was last located 1,305 km east of northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center with 70 kph gusts while moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Strong winds were extending up to 350 km from the tropical cyclone's center, the weather agency said.

PAGASA said Nando "is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country within the forecast period."

"The tropical depression is unlikely to directly affect the sea conditions over the coastal waters of the country within the forecast period," it added.

The 14th storm to enter the PAR this year, Nando is presently embedded with tropical depression Maring, which is also inside the PAR, within the larger circulation of a monsoon depression, PAGASA noted.

"During this period, Nando may likely be assimilated and merged into the circulation of Maring," the bureau said.

PAGASA said there was a "high likelihood" the tropical cyclones' movement may still change due to "the uncertainty surrounding the interaction and merger event" of both weather disturbances.

The agency earlier projected Maring will remain a tropical depression while moving over the Philippine Sea but could intensify into a tropical storm by Saturday.

