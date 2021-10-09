MANILA—Two congressional aspirants are running unopposed in their respective districts in the 2022 local posts.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, of the Nacionalista Party, is the lone candidate in the 6th district of Batangas, where "he vowed to continue fighting for the welfare of Filipinos through meaningful legislation," a statement read.

Recto will replace his wife, Vilma Santos-Recto, who said she will not run for a public position this year.

Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian will also run unopposed to determine the representative of Valenzuela's first district. He will run under the Nationalist People's Coalition.

"Valenzuelanos, maraming maraming salamat sa tiwala at suporta, working for the general public of Valenzuela will always be the greatest honor and privilege of my life," he said.

During the 2016 elections, a total of 546 local candidates ran unopposed, according to Comelec data.

RELATED VIDEO