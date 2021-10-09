Children play at the Paco Public Market in Manila on September 14, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday confirmed 11,010 more COVID-19 and 273 more deaths, data from the health department showed.

The day's caseload pushed the country's cumulative total to 2,654,450, of which 106,558 are still active.

The positivity rate was at 16.3 percent based on 56,475 samples received on Thursday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the positivity rate was the lowest in more than 2 months or since July 31.

There were also 273 additional COVID-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 39,505.

This is the 10th highest number of new fatalities reported in a day, according to Guido.

Recoveries rose by 22,529 to 2,508,387, the DOH said. The country's total number of recoveries accounted for 94.5 percent of the running tally.

Two laboratories failed to submit data on time.

Earlier in the day, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said children in the country could be allowed to go out of their homes by December should the pandemic situation continue to ease by then.

The government's pediatric vaccination will start next week.

