MANILA - Philippine authorities on Saturday afternoon accepted the delivery of nearly 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Moderna, as the country prepares expanding its inoculation program this month.

The plane carrying the virus jabs arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 before 4 p.m. via China Airlines Flight CI 703.

Of the latest 1.36 million newly delivered doses, 885,700 were bought by the government while 477,600 were procured by the private sector, the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 said.

This raises the total virus jabs delivered to the country to 85.57 million, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

The government has allocated an initial 45,000 to 50,000 COVID-19 jabs for the pilot vaccination of teens aged 12 to 17 in selected hospitals in Metro Manila, according to vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr.

Based on government data as of Friday, authorities have so far fully vaccinated nearly 22.9 million individuals, while at least 26 million already got their first dose.

