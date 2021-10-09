PAGASA: Possible to see Maring, Nando merging

Photo from PAGASA

Tropical Storm Maring maintained its strength and could merge with a tropical depression as both weather disturbances head eastward, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin that the center of Maring was spotted 745 kilometers east of Catarman town, Northern Samar at 4 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

Maring was moving eastward a 30 kph.

It could merge with tropical depression Nando, which was seen 895 kms east of Central Luzon with maximum winds of 45 kph and gustiness of 55 kph.

Nando was moving west-southwest at 20 kph.

"Nag-iinteract ang 2 sirkulasyon at posibleng magsanib ang 2 bagyo. Si Nando ang hihinang bagyo at siya po ay hihigupin ng mas dominanteng sirkulasyon ni Maring," PAGASA's Ariel Rojas said.

That phenomenon could see areas outside Northern Luzon being placed under tropical cyclone wind signals.

Heavy rains are expected over Western Visayas, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan including Kalayaan, Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Light to moderate rains are also possible over Bicol Region, Caraga, Oriental Mindoro and the rest of Visayas.

