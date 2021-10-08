Courtesy: MPL Philippines livestream

RSG in playoff limbo after loss to Nexplay

MANILA - Smart Omega Esports are the fourth team to qualify for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League playoffs in Season 8 at the expense of TNC Pro Team who were booted out of contention Friday evening.

It was Smart Omega's third-straight victory.

During their clash, with Smart Omega securing early-game objectives, TNC looked to stage a rally in the mid-game as Shemaiah Daniel "Chuuu" Chu's Ling picked off several players.

But a lord steal by Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic's Pharsa gave Smart Omega enough firepower to retake their Game 1 domination and secure the set.

They replicated Game 1 with another dominant performance in Game 2, with Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui's Ling putting out five kills, four assists, and with only one death, en route to securing the fourth playoff spot.

Smart Omega, which acquired Southeast Asian champs Execration's squad this season, bucked a few slumps en route to playoff qualification.

Aside from Smart Omega, Blacklist International, Onic Esports, and Nexplay EVOS have punched their playoff tickets.

With the loss, TNC are poised to end the league at either 7th or 8th place, depending on the results of Bren Esports' last two regular season matches.

Meanwhile, Nexplay EVOS dimmed RSG PH's chances of getting into the playoffs with a 2-0 sweep in the first match of the day, to remain at third place with 21 points.

With the results, RSG PH will have to slug it out with Echo Philippines and Bren Esports for the last two spots. As of writing, Echo and RSG are tied with 16 points while Bren Esports have 14 points.

RSG will have to win their last regular season match against second-seeded Onic Philippines this Saturday to secure a playoff slot.

Meanwhile, Smart Omega will try to end their regular season campaign with four straight wins as they take on Nexplay EVOS on Saturday.