PAGASA

MANILA— Tropical storm Maring maintained its strength Saturday while moving west northwestward over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Storm signals may also be raised in other areas outside Northern Luzon, with its "possible" merging with Nando over the next 24 hours. It is also poised to intensify with the merger.

"The resulting merger cyclone is forecast to continue intensifying within the forecast period and may reach severe tropical storm category within 36 hours," PAGASA said.

Maring's center was found 820 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes, packed with maximum sustained winds of 85 kms per hour, and with gustiness of up to 105 kph.

No tropical storm warning signals have been hoisted so far, but it may be raised over parts of Northern Luzon Saturday or on Sunday. Signal number 2 may also be raised in some areas.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Catanduanes, Eastern Visayas, and Dinagat Islands.

The northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and the rest of the Bicol Region, Caraga, and Visayas may also experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, PAGASA noted.

The state weather bureau warned against scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides in hazard areas, and prevailing moderate to rough seas over the past 24 hours.

Maring may likely persist as it merges with Nando, and induce more changes, PAGASA said, urging the public to take necessary precaution.

"Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials," they said.

PAGASA earlier said Maring will remain a tropical depression while moving over the Philippine Sea, but could intensify into a tropical storm by Saturday.