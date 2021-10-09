Injuries reported, as fire hits MRT-3 train in Makati

(UPDATE) Seven persons were injured when a fire hit an MRT-3 train near the Guadalupe Station on Saturday night.
MRT-3 General Manager Eymard Eje reported that the victims — 3 women and 4 men — sustained minor injuries after jumping off the train to the mainline tracks to avoid the fire.
The Makati City Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire took place at 9:29 p.m. and was declared out by 9:56 p.m.
As of posting time, provisional services were implemented from MRT-3 North Avenue to the Shaw Boulevard stations.
As of posting time, MRT management was investigating what caused the fire. — With reports from Jeffrey Hernaez and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
