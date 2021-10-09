Injuries reported, as fire hits MRT-3 train in Makati

An MRT3 train appears to be in flames along MRT-3 Guadalupe station.



Provisional service is currently being implemented from MRT-3 North Avenue station to Shaw Boulevard station.



We are getting & verifying more details on this incident.



Video courtesy: Charlie Coquiat pic.twitter.com/eRyjC0drsP — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) October 9, 2021

(UPDATE) Seven persons were injured when a fire hit an MRT-3 train near the Guadalupe Station on Saturday night.

MRT-3 General Manager Eymard Eje reported that the victims — 3 women and 4 men — sustained minor injuries after jumping off the train to the mainline tracks to avoid the fire.

(Photos from Raphael Martinez) pic.twitter.com/bPCWBSE2HN — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) October 9, 2021

The Makati City Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire took place at 9:29 p.m. and was declared out by 9:56 p.m.

As of posting time, provisional services were implemented from MRT-3 North Avenue to the Shaw Boulevard stations.

As of posting time, MRT management was investigating what caused the fire. — With reports from Jeffrey Hernaez and Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

