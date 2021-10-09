DFA repatriates 8 human-trafficking victims from Syria

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) brought home 8 Filipinos who were victims of human trafficking from Syria.

The repatriates will undergo facility-based quarantine supervised by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in conformity with the health protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH).

They will also be subjected to RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 on Day 7 of their quarantine, sponsored by government.

The repatriation was made possible through the assistance of the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA) and the Philippine Embassy in Damascus, Syria.

Meanwhile, foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers' Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola assured they will continue efforts to assist stranded Filipinos abroad.

