MANILA— The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday said it was looking for ways to hold accountable those behind the use of the national emergency text alert system for partisan election campaign.

“Patuloy ang ating pag-aaral d'yan para mahanapan ng paraan para masita 'yung gumawa nyan kasi napakapangit po ng ganyang gawain. Sabi nga natin reprehensible dahil emergency alert system 'yan e. Parang 'yan ;yung the boy who cried wolf. Sigaw ka nang sigaw, wala nang makikinig d'yan,” said Comelec spokesman James Jimenez.

(We continue to study that to find ways to hold those behind it liable because it's an ugly thing to do. We've said it was reprehensible because its the emergency alert system. It's like the boy who cried wolf. You keep on shouting, no one will ever believe you.)

The text alert received by several people earlier this week contains former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos’ initials and ends with the hashtag #BBM2022.

Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, whose regime was marked by human rights abuses, killings and a plunder of state coffers, is running for president.

The “emergency” message containing his initials was blasted coincidentally when he was at the Comelec tent at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City filing his certificate of candidacy.

The national disaster council did not send the alert to telcos for dissemination, National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios said on Wednesday.

The NTC is investigating the incident.

Jimenez said that even if the text alert system was found to have come from the camp of a certain bet, it is still not a ground for the candidate’s disqualification.

“Mukhang walang ganyang probisyon sa 10639, 'yung republic act na naggo-govern d'yan. Ang balita ko kung mahuli daw 'yan ang magiging parusa ay fine of P2,000 lamang. Napakaliit kasi napaka outdated ng ating telecommunications laws," Jimenez said.

"Ayon sa pag-aaral ng mga eksperto sa usapin na 'yan, the emergency alert system is not even expressly prohibited from propaganda purposes. Wala pong ganyang klaseng probisyon,” he said.

(It looks like there is no provision like that in [Republic Act] 10639, the republic act that governs it. I heard that if apprehended the one responsible for it will only be fined P2,000. It's so small because our telecommunications laws are outdated. Based on studies by experts, the emergency alert system is not even expressly prohibited from propaganda purposes. It does not have that provision.)



On Thursday, the Makabayan bloc filed a resolution in the House of Representatives seeking an investigation into the supposed “hijacking” of the country’s text alert system.

The Marcos camp denied that it was involved in the emergency alert blast.

Jimenez expressed concern that since there is no provision yet against such incident, it could happen again.

“Ini-expect ko nga po 'yan kaya nga sana isa sa paraan na pwede nating kontrolin 'yan ay 'yung mga botante mismo. 'Wag na nilang iboto ang mga gumagawa ng ganyang kalokohan,” he said.

(I expect that to happen, and the voters themselves can control this. Don't vote for those engage in this.)