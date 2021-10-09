Commission on Human Rights Chair Chito Gascon delivers a speech at the anniversary of the commission at its headquarters in Diliman, Quezon City in 2017. Fernando G. Sepe Jr. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATE)— Commission on Human Rights Chair Jose Luis “Chito” Gascon has passed away, his brother said Saturday.

"Sa dami mong laban, sa COVID pa tayo natalo," Gascon's brother Miguel said in a Facebook post.

Gascon was appointed to the rights body in 2015 by then president Benigno Aquino III. At the change of administration, he fought rights abuses in the Philippines, including alleged extrajudicial killings in the drug war.

In a speech in 2017, he said: "We have entered a period of darkness, the sun is gone, night has fallen."

Gascon was a political activist and social reformer whose work for over three decades focused on human rights, democracy and governance.

Chair Chito Gascon, rest in power. You fought the good fight. You stood your ground and held fast. You took the fitht to the enemy. You were a giant for human rights. The forest is barer because of your fall, but the seeds that you planted will yield fruit. — Ted Te (@TedTe) October 8, 2021

In a tweet, lawyer Theodore Te, a former Supreme Court spokesperson, called Gascon "a giant for human rights."

The Federation of Free Workers also condoled with Gascon's family. Its president Sonny Matula said he had known Gascon since he was a student leader and that the latter walked with the group in many rallies and pickets.

“Godspeed Chito Gascon to the great beyond!” Matula said in a statement.

According to the CHR website, Gascon served as member of the Human Rights Victims Claims Board, the body tasked to administer recognition and reparation programs to martial law victims, prior to his appointment to the commission.

Gascon also served as the youngest member to both the Constitutional Commission that drafted the 1987 Constitution, and the 8th Philippine Congress during the term of President Corazon Aquino.

Gascon graduated from the University of the Philippines with an undergraduate degree in Philosophy.

He later earned a Bachelor of Laws from the same university. He has a Master of Law degree in International Law (Human Rights, Law of Peace, and Settlement of International Disputes) from Cambridge University.

More details to follow.



