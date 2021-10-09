Karla Estrada files the Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) for the Tingoog party list at the Harbor Garden tent of Sofitel Manila in Pasay City on October 08, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— ABS-CBN Corp. on Saturday said it "respects" TV host Karla Estrada's candidacy for the 2022 elections as nominee of a party-list group.

Estrada, mother of Daniel Padilla, on Friday filed her certificate of candidacy (COC) as the third nominee of Tingog Party-List.

The party-list, whose current official in the House of Representatives is Yedda Romualdez, voted against the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise in 2020.

"In her desire to continue serving her kababayans, Karla Estrada has decided to run for public office," the statement from ABS-CBN read.

"We respect her decision and wish our Kapamilya well as she pursues her mission of service," it added.

Estrada had said that the network's executives "supported" her decision to run under the party-list.

She emphasized that she is a forever Kapamilya.

"Nagpaalam ako sa aking mga bosses sa ABS-CBN at ako naman ay pinayagan nila at talagang susuportahan nila ako. Hangad ko na magkaroon ng boses ang aking mga Kapamilya sa Kongreso," said Estrada.

(I have the permission of my bosses at ABS-CBN and they support my decision. I want our network to have a voice in Congress.)

"Kung dumating man ang usapin muli tungkol sa ABS-CBN prangkisa, alam ko na magiging bukas ang Tingog sa usapin na ito," she added.

(When the time comes that the ABS-CBN franchise is discussed again, I know that Tingog will be open to talk about it.)

Estrada has drawn flak for her decision to run under the party-list. Out of frustration, KathNiel fans on Friday helped to make the hashtag #WithdrawKarlaEstrada trend on Twitter.

The country's telecoms body shut down ABS-CBN's free TV and radio operations on May 5, 2020, a day after its franchise was left to expire despite a long-pending renewal application at the House of Representatives.

The network shutdown led to thousands of jobs lost amid the pandemic.

