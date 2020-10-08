LPA, Habagat to dampen most parts of the country

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - A low-pressure area (LPA) off Palawan and the southwest monsoon will bring rains over most parts of the country Friday, the state weather bureau said.

The brewing storm was last spotted 310 kilometers west-northwest of Coron, Palawan, PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said in a press briefing.

The weather disturbance may intensify into a tropical depression outside the Philippine area of responsibility in the coming days, she added.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

The rest of the country will have fair weather with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said it was also monitoring Typhoon Chan-hom,

which was last seen 1,585 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

The typhoon is far from the Philippine landmass and will have no direct impact on the country's weather, Dela Cruz said.