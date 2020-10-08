Hundreds evacuated in Lucena due to flooding

MANILA - Torrential rains flooded parts of Lucena City, Quezon province early Friday, prompting emergency responders to evacuate hundreds of families.

Lucena City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office officer Janeth Gendrano told Teleradyo 7 villages were affected by the overflowing of a river following days of heavy rainfall.

In Barangay Market View, flood water rose up to the second level of houses, she said.

LOOK: Floods reach waist-deep in Purok Sta. Monica, Bgy. 4, Lucena City, Quezon after constant rains & high tide.



Resident JB Habagat, who took these photos, said the area was already flooded on Thursday but the water rose again at 2 am. | via @anjo_bagaoisan pic.twitter.com/pZ1YV1lbEb — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 8, 2020

As of this writing, some 225 families were brought to evacuation centers and the number of evacuees is expected to rise, Gendrano said.

Lilian Lingcoran, a resident in Lucena City, said flood water quickly reached thigh-high in their area.

"Bigla lang ito. Nung paglabas ko kagabi, nasa paa ko pa lang. Nung pangalawang labas ko, biglang nasa may hita ko na ang tubig," she said.

In a separate interview, Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office officer Mhel Avenilla said flood water in other parts of the province had subsided.

There were also no report of damage or injuries, he added.

State weather bureau PAGASA said Friday a low-pressure area (LPA) off Palawan and the southwest monsoon would bring rains over most parts of the country.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga due to the weather disturbances.