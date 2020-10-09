Duterte not directly held accountable for admin's flaws - Pulse Asia

President Rodrigo Duterte updates the nation on the government's efforts in addressing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on March 30, 2020. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte continues to enjoy majority approval from the public because he is not directly held accountable for the shortcomings of his administration, a private pollster said Friday.

Speaking to ANC's "Matters of Fact," Pulse Asia president Ronald Holmes stressed this was not distinct to the Duterte administration.

He said mistakes on the part of Cabinet members, which are considered alter egos the President, were not seen as deficiencies on the part of the chief executive even in the past.

"It's easier for people to blame a subordinate rather than hold accountable the chief executive for this matter," Holmes said.

He also said Filipinos had been more "personalistic" in choosing leaders.

"The tendency of people really would be to make decisions based on who among the persons vying for a position they will support," Holmes said.

"Eventually if that person delivers even limitedly on the promises, then the level of support may not necessarily wane or decline."

In a first nationwide survey amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 91 percent of Filipinos approved of President Rodrigo Duterte's performance amid the unprecedented crisis.

His administration also received majority approval, at 84 percent, in their handling of the pandemic.

Amid skepticism on the results of the surveys, Holmes said they had been employing the same randomized sampling methodology for the last 2 decades.

The nationwide surveys were based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above all over the Philippines.

Asked why only 1,200 respondents from a population of 109 million, Holmes said they were using the blood sample principle.

"If you want to test whether you have an illness or disease, you don't take out all the blood. You just take a small sample," he said.