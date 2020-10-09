DOJ’s Guevarra ‘ready to take drastic actions’ over deadly Bilibid riot

TINGNAN: Lugar kung saan naganap ang riot sa pagitan ng mga miyembro ng Commando Gang at Sputnik Gang sa loob ng maximum security compound ng New Bilibid Prison (📷 Bureau of Corrections) @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/rvGF6Dxpzj — Bianca Dava 🐈 (@biancadava) October 9, 2020

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Friday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Corrections to investigate a riot that occurred at New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa that left 9 inmates dead and 7 injured.

SOJ Menardo Guevarra on Bilibid riot:



i have asked DG bantag of bucor to investigate and submit a report to me asap.

"I’m ready to take drastic actions regarding NBP in view of these violent incidents but I will reserve them till I see (Director General Gerald) Bantag’s report before the end of the day," Guevarra said, adding that he has instructed Bantag to identify all those involved and file criminal charges.

He said also wanted to sanction officials and suspend their privileges for failing to prevent the riot.

The riot, which started at 1 a.m. Friday, was between the Sputnik and Commando gangs in the east quadrant area of the facility's maximum security compound.



Prison officials prevented the free-for-all from spreading to the rest of the quadrants.

Six of the fatalities were from the Sputnik faction, while 2 were Commando members.