COVID-19 cases in PH reach 334,770

MANILA — The Department of Health on Friday reported 2,996 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Philippines to 334,770.

This is the 5th straight day that newly-announced cases were below 3,000. Of the additional cases, 1,094 were from the National Capital Region.

The DOH said the daily tally does not include results from 12 laboratories who failed to submit data on time.

With 1,045 additional recovered patients and 83 additional coronavirus-related deaths, there are now 53,311 active cases in the country.

The total number of recoveries is at 275,307 while the total number of fatalities is at 6,152.

Except for Oct. 4 and Sept. 28, the Philippines has been logging less than 3,000 cases a day for more than two weeks.

The DOH said on Monday that the average number of newly-announced cases per day has gone down recently to 2,400 from around 3,000 in the past weeks. The decline was attributed to improved COVID-19 response of the government, although recent reports show a higher number of laboratories failing to submit results on time.

Since late last week, the Philippines has been on the top 20 countries with the most number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, based on the tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from the University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of October.