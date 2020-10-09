Calbayog City begins lockdown on 16 barangays

MANILA - A total of 16 barangays in Calbayog City will be under a 2-week lockdown beginning 6 p.m. Friday to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

“Ang intensiyon ng lockdown na ito para mas mapababa sana ang COVID-19 cases natin,” said Dr. Christopher Corsigo, ground commander.

(The intention of the lockdown is to lower the number of COVID-19 cases.)

The city has a total of 377 confirmed novel coronavirus infection, of which 220 are active cases.

But Corsigo said most of the cases are mild and asymptomatic.

“Nung nag-surge katabing bayan namin, katabing city namin, doon po nagsimulang tumaas sa amin kasi kami medyo naging center ng Samar, center ng komersiyo,” he said.

(We started seeing an increase in the number of infections when cases surged in the neighboring town, because we are the center of commerce of Samar.)

The city is currently under a modified general community quarantine.

He said they are mandated to implement hard lockdowns to limit mobility and contain viral transmission.