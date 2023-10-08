Trough of LPA outside PAR to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

PAGASA image

MANILA - The trough or extension of a low pressure area outside of the Philippine area of responsibility will bring rains over parts of Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Sunday afternoon.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to the trough of the LPA and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times, heavy rains.

Weather forecaster Benison Estareja also said more rains will be experienced as the LPA moves closer to PAR.

It is not expected to intensify into a storm in the next two days, but it may enter PAR by Monday or Tuesday.

