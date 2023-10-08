Watch more News on iWantTFC

A strong wind blew away the tents of several stalls at the Roxas night market in Davao City Saturday afternoon.

Michael John Ty captured a video of the incident where vendors scrambled to get their belongings amid the strong wind and rain experienced in some parts of Davao City.

"Malakas talaga ang hangin dahil hindi lamang ito nakasira ng mga stall at light materials, nakatumba rin ito ng mga mesa. Nagtagal ang malakas na hangin at ulan ng 30 to 45 minutes," Ty told ABS-CBN News.

In Bankerohan, Davao City, the bunkhouse roof collapsed, while in Barangay Agdao Proper, a guard house made of wood and metal roof was also damaged during the strong wind. However, there was no reported injury or casualty after the incident.

According to the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the strong wind and rain was caused by localized thunderstorms that also affected some parts of Davao del Norte.

- report from Hernel Tocmo

