PH Embassy in Tel Aviv says looking into kidnapping reports

A rocket is launched from the coastal Gaza strip towards Israel by militants of the Ezz Al-Din Al Qassam militia, the military wing of Hamas movement, in Gaza City, on October 7, 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early Saturday in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday said it is looking into unconfirmed reports of several Filipinos being kidnapped amid the fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

The embassy said it is still currently verifying the reports.

"As for the Agrostudies students, the person in charge said they have received no reports of kidnapping so far. All are accounted for," the embassy added.

"We are, however, continuing to monitor the situation. We have asked the authorities to secure them," it said.

CALL FOR DMW, DFA ACTION

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva meanwhile urged the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Migrant Workers to ensure that assistance will be extended to Filipinos residing in Israel.

The call was made amid the ongoing crisis in Israel, brought by the Palestinian militants’ attack in various parts of Israel, which started early Saturday morning.

The senator also condemned “the senseless attacks of Hamas on Israel.”

“Violence has no place in this world and there is certainly no excuse that can justify these inhumane attacks. This kind of violence must end. We stand in solidarity and offer our prayers to the people of Israel during this challenging time,” Villanueva stated.

He later provided a screenshot of Filipina Merly Cruz’s Messenger conversation with a certain Pastor Gary Martinez, while bombings rocked various parts of Israel.

Martinez is communicating with several Jesus Is Lord pastors based in Israel, Villanueva said.

He said Cruz is married to an Israeli.

“Nasa bomb shelters po kami noong tumatawag kayo... panay panay ang bagsak ng mga rockets... nasa bomb shelter po ulit kami. Mag-update po kami sa inyo time to time Ptr (Pastor),” said Cruz, who is a JIL pastor based in Jerusalem.

Another JIL member, Mildred Biay, also gave an update to Martinez regarding what’s happening in Israel.

“Shalom po Pas (Pastor) Gary... opo kaninang 6:20 ng umaga dito nag-umpisan (sic) na po ang bombing sa iba’t-ibang lugar sa Israel... at nakapasok po mga terrorist sa mga kibbutz po na lugar... may mga sundalo na po namatay at civilian po... may may (sic) sundalo din po na nadakip ng terrorist at nasa Gaza po... maraming Salamat po Pas Gary.... we keep on praying po sa Israel,” Biay said.



Viillanueva said the JIL has a church in Rehovot, Netanya, Batyam in Tel Aviv district, Jerusalem, three churches in Haifa, and other cities.

“Our JIL people in Israel, in different cities, are holding their respective worship services via online today. Most of them are required to be in bomb shelters,” he said. - with a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

