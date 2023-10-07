Marcos Jr.: Price cap stabilized rice prices

A worker arranges sacks of rice at a local rice store in Quezon City on Oct. 4, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday said the government-mandated price ceiling on rice helped stabilize the prices of the staple food in the market.

The chief executive said the stabilization of rice prices in the market was one of the reasons they lifted the implementation of Executive Order (EO) No. 39, which imposed the P41 price ceiling on regular milled rice and the P45 price cap on well-milled rice.

Marcos Jr. said the government will continue finding ways to significantly reduce the cost of production amid the surges of prices of basic commodities.

In a short video message, Marcos Jr. said the government brought several interventions to curb the price increases on basic goods.

These include the rice distribution to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries across the country and the efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector in the country.

“Nagugulat nga ang mga tao dahil sako-sako ang pinamimigay natin. Pero kahit mabigat, dahil masaya sila ay nabubuhat nila ang 25 kilos ng bigas. Malaking bagay na po ‘yan para pantawid sa kanilang mga gastusin sa pagkain para sa ilang linggo,” he said.

He oversaw the distribution of rice to 4Ps beneficiaries in Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay; Brgy. San Roque, Zamboanga City; Brgy. Santiago, General Trias City, Cavite; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; San Andres, Manila; Dapa Municipal Gymnasium, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte; San Jose, Dinagat Islands; and, Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

The President also distributed sacks of rice to 4Ps beneficiaries in Roxas City, Capiz; Antique; and, Aklan.

The sacks of rice distributed to 4Ps beneficiaries are part of the over 42,000 sacks of rice that were seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in one of its operations in Zamboanga City. This was donated to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after importers failed to show the legality of their importation.

“Bakit natin ito ginagawa? Dahil dapat talagang direktang nakikinabang ang taong-bayan sa kawalang hiyaan nitong mga smuggler at hoarder na ito. Malinaw ito na mensahe mula sa pamahalaan na lahat ng uri ng pagmamanipula ng presyo ng bigas at iba pang mga bilihin ay nagpapahirap sa ating mga mamayan at walang lugar ito sa isang Bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

The President added that the government is poised to press charges against rice smugglers and hoarders, who are destroying the supply and demand in the market.



He said smuggling charges were filed against the San Pedro Warehouse and Blue Sakura Agri Grain Corporation, the F.S. Ostia Rice Mill and Gold Rice Mill.

“Ilang beses ko na inihayag sa aking mga talumpati, wala tayong problema sa supply. Patuloy naman din ang pagpapatibay ng iba’t-ibang aspeto ng pagsasaka at agrikultura para mapababa natin ang ating cost of production,” the President said.

“Irigasyon, mechanization, murang pataba, post-harvest facilities, farm-to-market road, transport cost gaya ng toll at ng tamang timing at balanse ng importasyon. Lahat ‘yan ay kasama sa sistemang ating tinututukan. Sa kabutihang palad, nagsimula ng mag-stabila at bumaba ang presyo ng bigas,” he added.

"At kung talagang tama ang ating ginagawa at nakikita naman natin sa resulta, pag-stabilize ng presyo dahil sa price cap at sa pagtanggal ng price cap at sunod na diyan ‘yung ating ibang mga stratehiya para tulungan ang ating mga farmer para naman hindi nalulugi ang ating mga magsasaka."