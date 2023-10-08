Philippines condemns Hamas attacks on civilian population

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to locate and account for all Filipinos in Israel, where attacks by the fundamentalist and militant Hamas have led to airstrikes on Gaza.

Malacañang said the directive covers overseas Filipino workers' (OFW) families in Israel.

"The government is closely coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Israel to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos affected in the ongoing conflict," Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

"The DMW has opened a hotline and several Viber and WhatsApp hotline numbers that will accept calls and queries from our OFWs and the Filipino community who are in need of government assistance," Garafil added.

Condemnation of attacks, sympathy for victims

In a separate statement, Marcos, Jr. condemned the attacks on civilians in the reignited armed conflict between Israel forces and Hamas militants, which has left more than 200 dead so far.

"The Philippines conveys its deepest sympathies and condolences to those who have lost family members and loved ones in recent attacks," said Marcos, Jr.

"The Philippines condemns the attacks, especially against civilian populations," the statement added.

Marcos Jr said it is the right of states to defend themselves in light of "external aggression", which is embodied in the United Nations Charter.

In a press conference over Zoom earlier Sunday, Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss said his country's military has responded to the attacks.

"Israel has the full right to respond and protect itself," he also said.

Gaza, where Hamas launched its attacks from, is a Palestinian enclave that has been militarized and has been under blockade by Israel and by Egypt.

The 17-year-old conflict in Gaza is part of an older and larger conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac earlier said his agency is currently accounting for overseas Filipino workers in Israel, most especially in areas near the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian area governed by Hamas and blockaded by Israel and Egypt.

The DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have formed a task force, Cacdac said, to assist Filipinos there.

Israeli Ambassador Fluss, meanwhile, said the Israeli and Filipino embassies were still verifying reports that Filipinos were among those kidnapped by Hamas militants.

"I heard about reports of Philippine nationals. We do not have, at this stage, any confirmation on Philippine nationals," Fluss told reporters.

"We know there are Thai nationals involved but we are not aware of any Philippine nationals."

He also said that Israel would protect Filipinos working in the country as it would other members of Israeli society.