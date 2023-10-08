Lawmakers call for assistance to OFWs after Hamas attack

A resident douses burning vehicles in the Israeli city of Ashkelon following rocket launches from Gaza, on October 7, 2023. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Leaders of Congress on Sunday urged swift assistance to Filipinos in Gaza and in Israel caught in fighting sparked by a Hamas attack on Israeli towns on Saturday.

They also called for a peaceful resolution to the 17 years of intermittent conflict in Gaza, a Palestinian area governed by the fundamentalist and militant Hamas.

"To our Filipino brothers and sisters living or working in Israel, my thoughts are with you," House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

"The Departments of Foreign Affairs and Migrant Workers, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration are now working overtime to ensure your safety and well-being," he also said.

Romualdez condemned the attacks, which have been answered by Israeli air strikes on Gaza: "The devastation and loss suffered by families during such significant moments of reverence are beyond words."

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva meanwhile called on government agencies and the Philippine Embassy in Israel "to provide any assistance possible, most especially to the Filipinos residing in the country."

The Department of Migrant Workers on Sunday said it is continuing to account for Filipinos in areas near and in the Gaza Strip.

The embassy in Tel Aviv also announced Sunday that it will be closed until further notice "due to the current security situation."

It said that Filipinos may get in touch with its emergency hotline at +972-54-4661188.

"Violence has no place in this world and there is certainly no excuse that can justify these inhumane attacks," Villanueva said.

"This kind of violence must end. We stand in solidarity and offer our prayers to the people of Israel during this challenging time."

The senator who is also a known leader of religious group "Jesus is Lord" also reported that some of the group's pastors and members have been staying in bomb shelters.

Worship services are also being held online because of the security situation, he said.

In a separate statement, Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo, chair of the House committee on Overseas Filipino Workers, also called on government agencies to help keep Filipinos safe.

"The safety and well-being of our kababayans is of utmost priority, and our government needs to ensure their swift and safe return to their loved ones," he said.

"We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint and adhere to international humanitarian laws," he also said.

— with a report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News