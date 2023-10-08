Filipinos in Israel surprised by Hamas attacks

Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes targeted the Palestine tower in Gaza City, October 7, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE.

Filipinos based in Israel said they remain in close coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs and local authorities as the conflict between Israel and Hamas entered its second day.



According to caregiver Benjamin Nepomuceno, in his nine-year stay in Israel, this was the first time he experienced the constant wailing of air raid sirens in Jerusalem.



He could also hear the roar of fighter planes overhead as the IDF (Israel Defense Force) started a counter offensive to root out Hamas from settlements they captured Saturday.



Nepomuceno said they are always on alert and ready to go to bomb shelters to protect themselves against incoming rocket attacks.



Filipino community leader Lourdes Levi said there have been reports of Filipinos experiencing depression and anxiety attacks amid the conflict, as well as rumors of Filipinos allegedly taken hostage by Hamas.



Levi noted they are currently coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv to discuss contingency plans amid the ongoing war.



The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv will be closed for the time being, but assured they have set up dedicated hotlines for Filipinos to use in emergency situations.



The DFA said there are more than 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, the majority of whom are based in the northern part of the country.



Authorities have advised Filipinos to shelter in place and follow directives from the Israeli government as the conflict continues to escalate.

