The World Health Organization (WHO) is expecting a global increase in new COVID-19 cases due to the colder weather that prompts more indoor activities under the already relaxed health measures.

In a weekly briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said several countries in Europe are already reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases that also led to more hospitalization and deaths.

"This is to be expected as the weather cools and people spend more time together inside, and most countries no longer have measures in place to limit the spread of the virus. We expect reported cases of COVID-19 to increase. But the deaths don’t have to, given we have vaccines and therapeutics that can save lives," Ghebreyesus said.

Ghebreyesus said Omicron is still behind the majority of infections, but scientists are still tracking over 300 subvariants.

They, however, face challenges due to the global decline of surveillance, testing, and sequencing outputs.

"So, we continue to call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing, and to ensure the most at-risk groups are vaccinated," he said.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante, a member of the Philippine vaccine panel, also encouraged the public to take an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as most patients in hospitals do not have booster shots.

"Hindi naman gano'n kataas pero hindi rin gano'n kababa. Every day, we encounter all of these cases although mild to moderate lang. Pero meron talagang na-admit sa hospital, developing severe infection: These are the elderly population, those with multiple comorbidities, and those who are immunocompromised," said Solante, also the chief of the Adult Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine Unit at San Lazaro Hospital.

The Philippines' vaccination rate for fully vaccinated individuals is 93.81 percent or 73.3 million Filipinos as of October 6, according to the Department of Health.

However, those who received their first booster dose were only 25.62 percent of the general population, or 20 million individuals.

Solante said those who received vaccines at least six months ago should be more vigilant and wear face masks even outdoors because of the waning immunity.

"Sa ngayon, mababa na ang immunity natin, tapos nandito pa ang BA.4 and BA.5, the protection of face mask will be very critical in terms of prevention of transmission at mapababa natin ang transmission," he said.

Ghebreyesus also encouraged people to take the flu vaccine as the Northern hemisphere influenza season begins.

"Flu is back, and should not be taken lightly. Flu vaccines are safe and effective in reducing severe disease and death - especially among the most at-risk groups," he said.

DOH officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Philippine government is providing free vaccines for other diseases.

“Maliban sa mga bakuna laban sa COVID-19, hinihikayat din po namin kayong magpabakuna laban sa ibang mga sakit kagaya ng tigdas, bulutong, at iba pa. Libre rin po itong hatid ng ating lokal na pamahalaan. Para maiwasan natin, lalo higit ng ating mga kabataan, ang pagkakasakit, magpabakuna na po tayo," Vergeire said.

RELATED VIDEO